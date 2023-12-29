AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not something you expect to deal with over the holidays, and certainly not something you want to see when you walk into your apartment after Christmas: bullet holes.

That’s what happened to three college students who live at the Reserve at Walnut Creek Apartments in northeast Austin. Those roommates said someone shot into their second-story apartment while they were away.

“If someone did it on Christmas Eve night; I’m very worried about New Year’s Eve. If they’re using fireworks to try and cover the sound, or if this is a weird way of celebrating is shooting into apartments,” Riley Curnutt said. “So all three of us are getting out of here as soon as we can.”

The complex has patched the bullet holes inside the apartment, but they’re still visible outside. A bullet even went through one of the girls’ stockings. Still, they said it could have been much worse if they, or their pets, had been home.

A bullet hole in a northeast Austin apartment complex (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

“If anyone was home they could have been seriously injured, that’s part of why we’re so freaked out,” Curnutt said.

We reached out to the Austin Police Department who said its investigation is ongoing, there were no reports of injuries, and no arrests have been made.

KXAN also stopped by the leasing office at the apartment complex. The staff there declined to comment.

“Someone was shooting into our apartment and could easily shoot into someone else’s. And I would like more people to know about it before it happens to somebody else,” Curnutt said.