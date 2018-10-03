Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police investigate a deadly crash on southbound I-35 on Oct. 3, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down the southbound lower deck early Wednesday morning. One person was killed. Pre-planned TxDOT construction had already shut down the upper deck. All traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.

That has caused significant delays overnight with traffic backed up for miles. As of 3 a.m., there was no word when the southbound lanes might reopen.

Emergency crews first forced traffic to take the lower deck, then merge into one lane before being diverted to the I-35 frontage road at 41st Street. That traffic stays on the frontage road all the way past Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Deadly wreck kills 1

Austin police say the deadly wreck happened around 12:30 a.m near Manor Road when a car crashed into the corner of a tractor trailer.

Police believe the driver of a gray Toyota Avalon got onto the interstate at a high rate of speed but was unaware that traffic was at a standstill due to an earlier wreck. He came up quickly on an 18-wheeler and tried to change lanes to avoid it, but there was already a car there. The Toyota swerved back to its original lane and collided with the 18-wheeler.

Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. They say he appeared to be in his 30s.

No charges are expected to be filed against any of the other drivers.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the crash as occurring on the northbound lanes.