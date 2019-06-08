Northbound I-35 mainlanes closed for up to 12 hours Friday-Saturday nights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily close the northbound I-35 mainlanes nightly at St. Johns Avenue on Friday, June 7 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. and on Saturday, June 8 from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. to demolish the St. Johns Avenue bridge and the north to southbound U-turn bridge over the northbound I-35 mainlanes.

During the closures, northbound I-35 mainlane traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at exit 239 to southbound US 183, and will re-enter I-35 near Rundberg Lane. The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover, US 183 frontage roads under I-35, and the left southbound I-35 mainlane between US 183 and St. Johns Avenue will also be closed during the demolition of the remainder of the bridges.

Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT asks drivers to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone.

The St. Johns Avenue bridge, along with two new U-turn bridges in each direction, will open in late summer 2019, weather permitting.

