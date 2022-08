AUSTIN (KXAN) — Northbound lanes along U.S. Hwy. 183 will be closed this week, Texas Department of Transportation officials announced Sunday.

Beginning Sunday evening, the closures will run from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night, concluding Friday morning. As part of the closure, the North Lamar Boulevard exit and Hwy. 183 access to the Interstate-35 flyovers.

Detours will be in place during the construction closures, according to TxDOT.