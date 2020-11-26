North Austin yoga studio loses thousands after burglary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A north Austin yoga studio is facing tens of thousands of dollars in losses after it was broken into Monday morning.

Flow Yoga on West Anderson Lane says thieves destroyed two of the studio’s steel doors to enter in the early morning hours.

The studio reported on Facebook that they got away with $10,000 to $20,000 worth of equipment, money and inventory products. The products, like clothing, jewelry and artwork, were also hand crafted by teachers and artists.

The equipment the studio uses to live stream yoga classes during the pandemic was also stolen.

Flow Yoga says around 4:30 a.m., a security guard startled the thieves and caused them to run away. The Austin Police Department is investigating.

“We are trying our hardest to make it through the other side, through the pandemic, and having this kind of heaped on us right now, because of so many road blocks placed in our way—it’s just difficult,” said Co-owner of Flow Yoga Fennis Ho.

You can find a GoFundMe for Flow Yoga online here. So far, more than $4,000 has been raised.