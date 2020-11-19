North Austin Soccer Alliance cancels all activities after area moves to Stage 4

BOCHUM, GERMANY – MAY 16: The matchball is pictured before the Second Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum 1848 and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on May 16, 2020 in Bochum, Germany. The Bundesliga and Second Bundesliga is the first professional league to resume the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All matches until the end of the season will be played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In light of Austin and Travis County moving into Stage 4 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines Thursday, the North Austin Soccer Alliance has canceled practices, games and other activities until further notice.

An email from program Executive Director Lee Nichols said, “the board voted back in September that NASA will not engage in any activities above Stage 3.”

The league has a home training website made by a coach and board member to help keep kids active during the cancellations.

The recreational youth soccer program serves kids 4 to 18 years old. For more information, you can visit NASA’s website.