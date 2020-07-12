Central Austin shooting sends woman to hospital as police search for suspect

A woman was injured in a shooting in central Austin. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are currently investigating a shooting in central Austin that injured one woman.

Austin police officers were dispatched to Huntland Drive and Roland Johnson Drive after getting reports that a couple of people had been shot Sunday afternoon.

According to APD, the shooting happened at a nearby 7-Eleven store along the I-35 frontage road at St. John’s Avenue.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the woman who was hurt to a nearby trauma center with serious injuries. According to APD, she was injured in her lower back.

APD has set up a perimeter and is bringing in help from its K9 and air units to search for a suspect.

KXAN will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.