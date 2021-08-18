North Austin shooting results in 2 taken to hospital, 1 with life-threatening injuries

Two people were shot and one suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning near I-35 and Rundberg Lane. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said officers responded to a shooting Wednesday in north Austin, and medics said one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

APD said the shooting was in the area of Interstate 35 and Rundberg Lane around 7:15 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS said two people were treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. In addition to the person with life-threatening injuries, the other person has serious injuries, but are not expected to be life-threatening.

