North Austin house fire likely caused by lightning; displaces seven people

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters responded to a fire in north Austin Monday likely caused by lightning.

AFD reports the fire started in the attic Monday afternoon while a severe thunderstorm made its way through the Austin-area.

The fire happened on Dominique Drive— close to Parmer and Dessau Road. After a busy summer for storms, AFD says weather-related fires are fairly common.

“Really they’re very common in the city. It’s not uncommon when we get a front like this. That we have a signifigant amount of lightning. We get sometime two, three, four lightning strike fires all at the same time. It’s not uncommon at all,” AFD Division Chief Thayer Smith said.

AFD says seven people are displaced by the fire. Everyone got out safely.