North Austin fire destroys homeless camp, causes railroad track closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire in north Austin caused rail road tracks nearby to shut down Sunday night.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire completely destroyed a camp for people experiencing homelessness and it was in an area that was difficult to access. Capital Metro traffic was stopped on the tracks nearby.

AFD crews responded to the fire at 2527 Gracy Farms Lane just before 8:15 p.m. It’s near Austin Community College: Northridge Campus and an apartment complex.

The winds also impacted the fire, though an AFD shift commander said fortunately it is in a low-lying spot so it is mostly shielded from the wind. Firefighters were also trying to keep the fire from impacting an apartment complex nearby.

The AFD shift commander also said there were no injuries.

KXAN has reached out to Capital Metro to see what services were impacted.