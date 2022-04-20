AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six people are without a place to live after a fire burned a duplex Wednesday morning in north Austin.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted about the fire at 6:12 a.m. and said a two-story duplex in the 8300 block of Nighthawk Court caught fire. That is about a block west of North Lamar Boulevard and intersects with Meadowlark Street.

AFD said in an update that the cause of the fire was an electrical failure and it caused an estimated $125,000 in damage to the building and $50,000 to what was inside.

No injuries were reported, AFD said.