AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — North Austin beer maker 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative on July 20 made the gutting decision to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Unlike a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, in which a business seeks to restructure its finances and reorganize, a Chapter 7 bankruptcy indicates a business is seeking to liquidate its assets.

4th Tap has been operating its brewery and taproom in warehouse space at 10615 Metric Blvd. since 2015, co-founder John Stecker said.

The bankruptcy filing listed less than $50,000 in estimated assets against $1 million to $10 million in liabilities. Stephen Sather of Barron & Newburger PC is representing 4th Tap in the bankruptcy.

