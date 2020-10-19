North Austin apartment fire leaves 19 without power Monday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire at a north Austin apartment complex left 19 people without power early Monday morning, the Austin Fire Department said.

AFD responded to 1730 Wooten Park Drive around 1 a.m. Monday to an electrical fire that, thankfully, was contained before it damaged any of the apartments, AFD said. The complex is just north of West Anderson Lane and east of U.S. Highway 183.

The fire burned near electric meters and left scorch marks on the wall, but the fire didn’t advance past the wall the meters were mounted on, AFD says.

The fire affected five apartments in the complex.

  • A fire at a north Austin apartment complex left 19 people without power early Monday morning. (Austin Fire Department photo)
