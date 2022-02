An apartment burned at the Lantana Trace Apartments early Monday morning in north Austin. No injuries were reported. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An apartment burned at a complex in north Austin early Monday morning.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted a photo of burn damage to a single apartment at the Lantana Trace Apartments, located at the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and West Rundberg Lane.

An apartment burned at the Lantana Trace Apartments early Monday morning in north Austin. No injuries were reported. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

An apartment burned at the Lantana Trace Apartments early Monday morning in north Austin. No injuries were reported. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

An apartment burned at the Lantana Trace Apartments early Monday morning in north Austin. No injuries were reported. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

An apartment burned at the Lantana Trace Apartments early Monday morning in north Austin. No injuries were reported. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AFD didn’t report any injuries and said the entire building of 16 apartments was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, AFD said.