Nonprofit unveils initiative to add 32 miles of trails along MetroRail line

KXAN Staff

New downtown Capmetro temporary station

New downtown CapMetro temporary station (KXAN Photo/Sally Hernandez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local non-profit wants to include 32 miles worth of trails and public park space in Austin.

The Red Line Parkway Initiative launches its plan Thursday night with a party at the Palm Door on Sabine.

The proposed trails and public park space would run from downtown Austin to Leander along the MetroRail line. The goal behind this project is to help cut down on the number of people driving.

Supporters of the idea say the existing MetroRail line has enough space to include a wide trail. Last week, Austin City Council allowed the city manager to explore a partnership with the Red Line Parkway Initiative.

