AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday was National Gardening Day — a celebration for all gardening enthusiasts. Partners for Education, Agriculture and Sustainability, also known as PEAS, celebrates the outdoors every day.

The Austin nonprofit operates a 24,000-square-foot community garden at Cunningham Elementary in south Austin. Currently, their garden is lush as students tend to it through the spring.

It’s an effort the organization hopes will spread across the city.

The Austin nonprofit operates a 24,000-square-foot community garden at Cunningham Elementary in south Austin. (Mariano Garza/KXAN)

The Austin nonprofit operates a 24,000-square-foot community garden at Cunningham Elementary in south Austin. (Mariano Garza/KXAN)

The Austin nonprofit operates a 24,000-square-foot community garden at Cunningham Elementary in south Austin. (Mariano Garza/KXAN)

“PEAS is looking to expand. We’re growing very quickly in the coming years. We’re going to expand to more Austin-area schools. We’re trying to get this in more schools for more students… for them to be able to connect with nature, to grow their own food and cook it and eat it,” PEAS Outdoor Education Specialist Jackie Vay said.

PEAS is having a “Spring to Fun Day”, which is open to the public, on May 14 at its community garden at 10 a.m.