Nonprofit relief grant fund reopening starting Sept. 21

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin nonprofit organizations can again apply for COVID-19 relief funds through the City of Austin starting Sept. 21.

Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, the acting director of the city’s economic development department, said the city revised eligibility based on “lessons learned” and she hopes the changes “accommodate more successful applications.”

“The reopening of the Austin Nonprofit Relief Grant will ensure that the $6.35 million that Mayor and City Council allocated will support our local non-profit organizations whom are critical to the recovery of our community,” Holt-Rabb said.

Austin City Council approved the creation of the fund May 7 and designated $6 million initially, then added $350,000 to it after they approved a resolution on June 4.

In July, 221 grants were approved for a total of $3.6 million, leaving $2.4 million available for when the grant opens for applications again. Applications will be scored on a matrix with criteria for need, vulnerability and equity, and the Austin Better Business Bureau will collect, review and score applications for the city.

The application closes Oct. 9. There are three webinars set up for those interested. The times and dates are:

To review grant guidelines and eligibility requirements, visit ATXRecovers.com.