AUSTIN (KXAN) — A nonprofit tied to Austin FC is bringing back free clinics to teach young children soccer skills. Clinics 4ATX is a series of five soccer clinics for children ages 5-11 to take place between April and October at schools across Austin.

The clinic kicks off on Tuesday, April 19 from 4-6 p.m. at Jaime D. Padron Elementary School, 2011 W. Rundberg Lane.

The second clinic is Tuesday, April 26 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Gilbert Elementary School, 5412 Gilbert Road.

“4ATX Foundation and St. David’s HealthCare believe in the power of soccer to help communities thrive socially, emotionally and physically,” said Austin FC President and 4ATX Board Member Andy Loughnane. “Removing barriers and creating opportunities to enter the sport at a young age is the perfect way to support our shared mission, and we’re excited to offer no-cost opportunities for young people to play soccer throughout Austin.”

The clinics started in 2019. Dates and places for the remaining three clinics will be announced later. The clinics are put on by the 4ATX Foundation in partnership with St. David’s HealthCare.

“After a two-year pandemic, we’re excited to elevate these soccer clinics to the next level with the now-completed St. David’s Performance Center,” said Denise Bradley, vice president of communications and community affairs for St. David’s HealthCare. “St. David’s HealthCare and Austin FC share a commitment to serving the community and creating exceptional experiences for all, including children and teens.”