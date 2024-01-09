AUSTIN (KXAN) — On nights like Tuesday, where temperatures drop below freezing, the City of Austin opens its overnight cold weather shelters — but this year there’s a new crew helping run the show.

It comes after a city audit released roughly a year ago showed flaws in how the city was staffing those shelters, including using Parks and Recreation Department employees and other staff with little to no training.

Now, a Central Texas nonprofit, the Austin Area Urban League (AAUL), does a bulk of the staffing. They’ve worked with the city previously, but taken over staffing this year.

“Austin Area Urban League has been a great partner with cold weather shelters. They are incredibly passionate about helping those who are on the streets and unsheltered,” said Greg McCormack, program manager for the City of Austin’s Homeless Strategy Office.

KXAN talked to the CEO and president of the AAUL for the first time about that change. Quincy Dunlap told us it takes roughly six staff members per shelter. He said if the need is there, the city can open up three, which shelter roughly 100 people a piece.

But the effort also takes volunteers. And if the cold is prolonged, more help is needed.

“They [people using the shelters] don’t just need a response. They need an appropriate and more than adequate response. And we’ve been partnering with the city and some of our community collaborators to provide that,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap also noted having service providers in the space with people experiencing homelessness is a much better way to connect people with long-term resources, should they want them. For some, it’s a first point of contact with city services.

“Because we get them in…and that’s a 12 to a 24-hour activation. But it’s a moment to impact somebody’s quality of life,” he said.

Dunlap said his staff have previously done some trainings with the American Red Cross and FEMA, but admitted they probably needed to revisit those trainings. He also said his staff are often trained in de-escalation and conflict resolution, and have a deep understanding of the needs of people experiencing homelessness.

He believes it’s the right crew.

If you want to help out and be part of that team, the AAUL is seeking volunteers and donations. You can specifically donate to the AAUL’s effort to shelter people in overnight shelters through their ‘Love Thy Neighbor: Warm Up Austin’ campaign effort here.