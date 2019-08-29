Nonprofit Fair aims to connect young professionals with causes in need of volunteers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Young Chamber is hosting a Nonprofit Fair Thursday with the goal of connecting young professionals with community groups.
A study conducted by the Corporation for National and Community Service found that while Austin millennials volunteer more than the national average they still volunteer less than millennials in other big Texas cities like Dallas, San Antonio and Houston.
The Austin-Round Rock area ranked forty-eighth out of 51 large cities in the country for the rate of millennial volunteering, according to the 2015 study, meaning just one in six millennials volunteer in the area.
“We had a great cohort of young leaders who really wanted to have the young chamber create a mission that was focused on connecting and empowering young professionals for both business and community success,” Alyssia Palacios-Woods, the chamber’s president and CEO said. “So an integral part of that is making sure that young professionals are not only successful in business but also using those talents for contributing to community success as well.”
Thursday, young professionals will be able to learn more about 40 nonprofits to help them connect with a cause that means something to them. Leaders at Austin Partners In Education, a nonprofit that works with Austin ISD students, said there is always a need for volunteers and especially young volunteers.
“They’re young, they’re enthusiastic, they connect with the students, they’re much closer in age with the students and so there is just a quick connection and easy relationship that can be built with young professionals and the students that we serve,” Cathy Jones, the nonprofit’s executive director said.
The fair is free and open to the public. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Ascension Seton Administration Offices located in the Mueller area.
Here’s a list of the participating nonprofits:
AIDS Services of Austin
Alzheimer’s Association
American Red Cross
Art From The Streets
Austin Angels
Austin Child Guidance Center
Austin Classical Guitar
Austin Creative Reuse
Austin Partners In Education
AVANCE-Austin
AYC Foundation
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area
Breast Cancer Resource Center
Candlelight Ranch
Caritas of Austin
CASA of Travis County
Colin’s Hope
Dress for Success Austin
Drive A Senior West AustinFamilies Empowered
Families in Nature
Generation Citizen
Generation SERVE
Girls Empowerment Network
Habitat Young Professionals
Jeremiah Program
Latinitas
League of Women Voters Austin Area
Marbridge Foundation
Meals on Wheels Central Texas
Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin
Multicultural Refugee Coalition
NAMI Central Texas
PeopleFund
Radical Empathy Education Foundation, Inc
Saint Louise House
Todos Juntos Learning Center
TreeFolks
ZACH Theatre