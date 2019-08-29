Nonprofit Fair aims to connect young professionals with causes in need of volunteers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Young Chamber is hosting a Nonprofit Fair Thursday with the goal of connecting young professionals with community groups.

A study conducted by the Corporation for National and Community Service found that while Austin millennials volunteer more than the national average they still volunteer less than millennials in other big Texas cities like Dallas, San Antonio and Houston.

The Austin-Round Rock area ranked forty-eighth out of 51 large cities in the country for the rate of millennial volunteering, according to the 2015 study, meaning just one in six millennials volunteer in the area.

“We had a great cohort of young leaders who really wanted to have the young chamber create a mission that was focused on connecting and empowering young professionals for both business and community success,” Alyssia Palacios-Woods, the chamber’s president and CEO said. “So an integral part of that is making sure that young professionals are not only successful in business but also using those talents for contributing to community success as well.”

Thursday, young professionals will be able to learn more about 40 nonprofits to help them connect with a cause that means something to them. Leaders at Austin Partners In Education, a nonprofit that works with Austin ISD students, said there is always a need for volunteers and especially young volunteers.

Volunteers and mentors from Austin Partners in Education with students. (Photo: Austin Partners in Education)

“They’re young, they’re enthusiastic, they connect with the students, they’re much closer in age with the students and so there is just a quick connection and easy relationship that can be built with young professionals and the students that we serve,” Cathy Jones, the nonprofit’s executive director said.

The fair is free and open to the public. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Ascension Seton Administration Offices located in the Mueller area.

Here’s a list of the participating nonprofits:

AIDS Services of Austin

Alzheimer’s Association

American Red Cross

Art From The Streets

Austin Angels

Austin Child Guidance Center

Austin Classical Guitar

Austin Creative Reuse

Austin Partners In Education

AVANCE-Austin

AYC Foundation

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area

Breast Cancer Resource Center

Candlelight Ranch

Caritas of Austin

CASA of Travis County

Colin’s Hope

Dress for Success Austin

Drive A Senior West AustinFamilies Empowered

Families in Nature

Generation Citizen

Generation SERVE

Girls Empowerment Network

Habitat Young Professionals

Jeremiah Program

Latinitas

League of Women Voters Austin Area

Marbridge Foundation

Meals on Wheels Central Texas

Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin

Multicultural Refugee Coalition

NAMI Central Texas

PeopleFund

Radical Empathy Education Foundation, Inc

Saint Louise House

Todos Juntos Learning Center

TreeFolks

ZACH Theatre