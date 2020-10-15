Nonpartisan mural encouraging voting defaced in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A brand new south Austin mural made to celebrate voting was defaced Tuesday night.

The HOPE Campaign, a nonprofit that mobilizes creatives to make art pieces for a cause, unveiled a series of nonpartisan murals to encourage voting just this week. The initiative is called “Your Vote is Your Voice.”

On Wednesday, the organization confirmed the biggest mural located on South Lamar Boulevard was “completely defaced.”

Now, HOPE is raising funds to have it repainted as soon as possible.

“People are more excited than ever to vote. We want to celebrate it with them, even when we’re deterred,” the organization said in a statement.

HOPE said for the project, it partnered with the Austin Common, which helps explain voting news and information in positive ways to voters.

Other murals part of the initiative are located on East Cesar Chavez Street and Springdale Road.

You can donate to HOPE on the organization’s website.