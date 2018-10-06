Non-profit online voter registration efforts in legal limbo Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. More than 800 voter registrations in Travis County are in legal limbo after the non-profit vote.org registered people over the computer and faxed them into the Travis County clerk. (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There is no online voter registration in Texas but did a non-profit just find a loophole? More than 800 voter registrations in Travis County are in legal limbo after the non-profit vote.org registered people over the computer and faxed them into the Travis County clerk.

The Texas Secretary of State says they broke the law.

Vote.org registered more than 2,000 people in Travis, Bexar, Dallas, and Cameron counties.

Texans filled out the online forms, took a picture of their signature and uploaded it to the form. By clicking a button those forms were faxes to the Travis County clerk. The Texas Secretary of State Office's says that's against the law.

"Unless you are the department of public safety you can't afix somebody else's signature to an application for them. It's against the law in Texas. There's reasons for that. It prevents fraud," said Sam Taylor, the communications director from the Texas Secretary of State.

Taylor says a copy can be sent in but it has to be a copy of the handwritten registration form. The stakes are high.

"They could be potentially opening up these voters to legal challenges, challenges to their registration, even potentially an election contest," said Taylor.

Founder of vote.org Debra Cleaver says they did follow the law. She says the law doesn't specify that a handwritten copy is needed.

"I's not that we disagree with them it's that the dictionary disagrees with them. Any reasonable person understands what a copy is," said Cleaver.

"Our position is we're going to process them like any other voter registration application," said Bruce Elfant, the Travis County tax collector and voter registrar. Elfant says his lawyer tels him the registrations are legal. These two agencies might have to meet in court to figure it out.

"This is a fluid situation. So if there's a time where we're directed to do otherwise, we're in good shape to do it," said Elfant.

The Secretary of State does not have the power to enforce the laws. So KXAN reached out to the Texas Attorney General who prosecutes voting crimes. We wanted to know if they were going to sue. Staff there has not yet returned with an answer.

However, the Texas Secretary of State, the Travis County Clerk and vote.org are all reaching out to these voters to make sure they fill out handwritten originals as well.

The deadline to register to vote is October 9th.