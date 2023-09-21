AUSTIN (KXAN) — Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will perform at the Moody Center in Austin next year as part of his “We’ll All Be Here Forever” tour.

He’s slated to perform at the downtown Austin venue on June 14, 2024, the Moody Center announced in a tweet Wednesday. Advanced ticket registration is available online now through Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Advanced ticket sales will begin Sept. 28 and run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., per the Moody Center.

Kahan will be more than familiar with Austin come June 2024, as he’s slated to tape an Austin City Limits Live performance on Sept. 25 and perform both weekends of the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

Kahan’s 2022 album “Stick Season” released to critical acclaim. He released the album’s deluxe version, “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever)” in May before collaborating with Post Malone on a special version of his single “Dial Drunk” in July.