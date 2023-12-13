AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just a couple of months after performing at the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival, Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Noah Kahan announced a second Austin show as part of his 2024 tour.

The “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” was initially slated to only play one night at the Moody Center on June 14. On Tuesday, the venue announced a second show had been added June 15.

Tickets for the added show go on sale online at 10 a.m. on Friday.

In November, the 2024 Grammy nominations included a nod for Kahan, nominated for “Best New Artist.” The 2024 Grammy Awards are scheduled to be held on Feb. 4.

Elsewhere in Texas, Kahan will be performing at the Dos Equis Pavilion on June 11 in Dallas and at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston on June 13.