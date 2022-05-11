AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former President Donald Trump is making a trip to Austin Saturday, and you might be wondering if you can see him at the Austin airport.

Trump is bringing his American Freedom Tour to the Austin Convention Center for an all-day event, featuring a few other conservative politicians and personalities.

A spokesperson with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said you might be out of luck if you want to meet the former president there.

AUS confirmed Trump will be flying into and out of a private airport, not AUS, and operations at AUS will carry on as normal Saturday.

Meanwhile, sitting presidents usually arrive on Air Force One, which does require coordination with AUS, the spokesperson explained.

A few private airports in the Austin area include the Austin Executive Airport, Georgetown Executive Airport and the Hank Sasser Airport at Breakaway.

While you might not be able to see Trump at Austin-Bergstrom Saturday, general tickets to attend his tour in person at the convention center are listed at $55 online.