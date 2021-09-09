‘No Way on Prop A’ launches, opposing possible expansion of Austin Police Department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With early voting beginning in about a month, critics of one measure that will be on the ballot — Proposition A — launched a formal movement Thursday.

No Way on Prop A is a coalition of more than 80 groups, including labor unions, the Austin Justice Coalition and the Travis County Democratic Party.

Proposition A calls for a ratio of two police officers for every 1,000 Austin residents.

In a memorandum to city council, Austin’s chief financial officer estimated that the measure would cost between $271.5 million and $598.9 million over five years.

That’s on top of a record $442 million budget city council approved for the Austin Police Department for 2021-2022.

“Prop A is an unfunded mandate that would force Austin to spend hundreds of millions of dollars more on the police department,” organizers wrote in a press release ahead of a media conference.

A city spokesperson tells KXAN News that the state legislature has put a cap on how much cities and municipalities can increase tax rates, so the city is exploring how they would pay for Prop A.

Critics fear that will mean cuts to other departments and programs the city has invested in over the last year, like ambulances, and family violence and substance abuse programs.

“If Prop A passes, all of these services will be on the chopping block,” said Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes during No Way on Prop A’s press conference.

