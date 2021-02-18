LIVE: No water for many in Austin with few answers so far ahead of 2 p.m. news conference

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of people who live in Austin are without water Thursday, and there has been no word from the City of Austin when the water might return.

KXAN reached out to Austin Water multiple times ahead of the city’s planned 2 p.m. news conference looking for answers but still has not heard back.

Austin Water tweeted about the issue around 9:30 a.m. but still has not said when it might be able to resume water service to those areas affected.

We know that some customers do not have water service and returning your service is our priority. Austin Water will provide additional updates as they become available. — Austin Water (@AustinWater) February 18, 2021

Most of the viewers who have reached out to KXAN say they live in southwest Austin or in the Circle C neighborhood.

“No water in Circle C or AT ALL in Southwest Austin,” Jennifer Hicks wrote to us.

“There are thousands of residents who have no water. All I have heard about is boiling water… I would if I had any water,” Kelsey Friedman added.

“There is no water in 78749,” said Bonnie McCracken, which is also in southwest Austin. “HELP. It’s been off since yesterday at 11AM. I’m out of drinking water and now have to ask neighbors that have bottled water. Can you please get an answer on when it will come back on? I can’t get through to anyone with Austin Water or 311.”

“As an Austin resident, we have seen lots of notices and information about the water boil, but no one is really addressing those of us with no water at all,” explained KXAN viewer Jen Henry. “It has been absolutely impossible to get someone on the phone or get any information on water outages and what we can expect.”

This is all happening as the entire City of Austin is under a boil water notice that was issued Wednesday night.