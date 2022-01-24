No suspect in custody after overnight deadly shooting in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just about four weeks into 2022, Austin Police are investigating the sixth homicide of the year. One person is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in central Austin.

Police went to the southbound frontage road of Interstate 35 just south of U.S. 183 just after 10:30 p.m. responding to a report of a person being shot. Investigators say the shooting happened in the street near restaurants.

Police found one person they said was dead. Paramedics took a second person to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

This is the sixth homicide in Austin in 2022.

“Unfortunately, this has been a rather violent weekend here in Austin that has resulted in multiple homicides having occurred over the weekend,” Michael Bullock with Austin Police Department said in a briefing with the media early Monday.

Early Saturday police launched an investigation into a double homicide on West Anderson Lane.