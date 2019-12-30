‘No refusal’ initiatives conducted by APD, Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office into the new year

Austin

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will both conduct a “no refusal” DWI initiative over the New Year’s holiday.

For APD, it runs through Jan. 4, 2020. If someone refuses to provide a breath or blood specimen after being pulled over for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, authorities can apply for a blood search warrant.

The initiative runs from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. daily, and is conjunction with the usual no refusal weekends.

In Williamson County, the initiative runs through New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss