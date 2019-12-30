‘No refusal’ initiatives conducted by APD, Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office into the new year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will both conduct a “no refusal” DWI initiative over the New Year’s holiday.

For APD, it runs through Jan. 4, 2020. If someone refuses to provide a breath or blood specimen after being pulled over for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, authorities can apply for a blood search warrant.

The initiative runs from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. daily, and is conjunction with the usual no refusal weekends.

In Williamson County, the initiative runs through New Year’s Day.