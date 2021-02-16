‘No plans to disrupt water service,’ Austin Water says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While other cities and communities are dealing with boil water notices due to power outages at their treatment plants, Austin Water said Tuesday its plants are operating normally.

As of Tuesday at 6 p.m., Austin Water said there are no plans to disrupt water service in the area, nor do residents need to boil their water.

Emergency dispatch crews (that can be reached at (512) 972-1000) are responding to water main breaks and customer assistance calls if the property owner cut-off valve doesn’t work or if you’re unable to locate it, Austin Water said.