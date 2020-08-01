No parties at UT Austin this fall — on or off campus — school official says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin discouraged Longhorns from holding parties when they return to campus.

In an letter, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Soncia Reagins-Lilly told students parties are not allowed on or off campus.

“While the orders and guidelines continue to evolve, parties (whether on or off campus) put peoples’ health and safety at risk and raise anxiety levels. No parties on or off campus are allowed,” the announcement said.

Students are also required to wear a face masks indoors, stay six feet apart from others, participate in daily symptom screening using an app and meet online or outdoors in large, open areas when possible.

Students can face penalties for not abiding with requests, according to the letter.

“Sanctions (including suspension) will be assessed based on the severity of the incident,” the announcement said.

Students can also report an incident that violates the school’s COVID-19 safety measures.

The letter comes after the university asked students to self-quarantine 14 days before returning to campus. Classes are scheduled to start Aug. 26.

Since March, 461 students, faculty and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard.