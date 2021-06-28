No one injured after car goes off west Austin cliff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vehicle went off a 20 to 30-foot cliff in west Austin Monday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

In total, two vehicles and five people were involved in the incident on Mount Bonnell Road. All refused a hospital trip and claimed no injuries, according to ATCEMS.

KXAN captured video of emergency crews pulling the vehicle back onto the road. ATCEMS says traffic was delayed as crews worked at the scene.

Emergency personnel with ATCEMS, Austin Fire and the Austin Police Department responded around 4:43 p.m. Monday.

A vehicle went off a 20 to 30-foot cliff in west Austin Monday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. (Juan Salinas/KXAN)

KXAN photographer Juan Salinas contributed to this story.