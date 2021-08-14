No one hurt in drive-by shooting near UT campus, police search for 2 suspects

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place early Saturday morning in central Austin near the University of Texas at Austin campus.

According to UT Austin Police, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Guadalupe Street, which is near West 27th Street and in the vicinity of a few fraternity and sorority houses.

It was reported two men were arguing in an alley off Guadalupe. Several shots were fired and a vehicle passing by was hit. The people inside the car weren’t hurt.

UTPD said authorities are searching for the two men now. A red four-door sedan was seen driving away from the alley with its headlights off as well. The car went southbound on Guadalupe, then westbound on 22nd Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 311.