Video is courtesy of Adrian Romero

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters were able to extinguish a fire that was underneath a Ben White Boulevard overpass in south Austin Tuesday.

It happened in the 4300 block of South Lamar Boulevard, according to the Austin Fire Department. Crews were called out at about 7:09 p.m.

AFD did say it happened at a homeless camp, but when crews arrived no one was there.

Right now, the cause of the fire is unknown.