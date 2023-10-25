AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — In the Lone Star State, college football isn’t just a sport; it’s a way of life. Texas boasts a proud football tradition with universities investing huge sums to build and maintain competitive teams. According to data from the Department of Education, it’s evident that the deep pockets of Texas universities play a crucial role in their football programs.

These revenue figures are from the 2021-2022 season, the most recent applicable data available from the Education Department. It’s important to remember that college sports were in their first seasons in the wake of the pandemic and that these figures are likely diminished due to the limitations of those seasons. Still, the wealthiest programs remain dominant.

The data for this story comes from the U.S. Department of Education website, which you can see here.

