No more stickers: City of Austin kicks off license plate pay to park pilot Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Temporary signs drivers will see near selected pay stations in Butler Shores in Austin. (KXAN Photo: Candy Rodriguez) No more stickers: City of Austin kicks off license plate pay to park pilot Temporary signs drivers will see near selected pay stations in Butler Shores in Austin. (KXAN Photo: Candy Rodriguez) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, the City of Austin's Transportation Department debuted its new sticker-free pay-to-park pilot in the Butler Shores area just south of the river, near Zach Theater.

"I think it actually saves you time as an individual," Evan Zanders, an area resident said about the new system. "Going digital is a great thing, I believe. It's keeping up with time."

City transportation officials said this sticker-free system streamlines the process for people parking and parking enforcement officers. Through this system, drivers will no longer have to return to their vehicle to place a sticker on their windshield, and parking enforcement officers will be able to more easily check for parking compliance from a vehicle since it will be connected to a license plate number.

The pilot system will start with pay stations at these seven locations:

Jessie Street

Butler Road

Toomey Road

Josephine Street

Sterzing Street

Barton Springs Road

Lee Barton Drive

Drivers will still have to hurry back to their vehicles before the time limit is up unless they use the free Park ATX app that allows drivers to re-load time remotely until they've reached the max time of three hours.

However, some said it really doesn't make a difference for them and will only add one more thing to their to-do list.

"The biggest crux for me will be remembering my license plate number and I have two cars, so I have to remember two numbers," Donnie Pugatch said.

Transportation officials said no personal data related to the license plate numbers will be stored.

The testing period will last about three months. Once the pilot is completed, the city will evaluate the results and decide whether to expand the system to other locations.