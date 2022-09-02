AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro said it is suspending MetroRail service Labor Day weekend, so it can continue construction projects for the future McKalla Station and add double-tracking work along the 32-mile rail line.

As KXAN reported in 2018, double-tracking allows trains to pass one another without having to wait for a clearing.

CapMetro said Tuesday there would be no MetroRail from Friday to Monday. Anyone with questions can call the Customer Service GO Line at (512) 474-1200.

CapMetro said it will operate a shuttle serving Leander, Lakeline, Howard and the Downtown Stations.

CapMetro will also offer alternative bus service from all MetroRail station locations, so you can get downtown, although not directly to the Downtown Station.

The agency will operate a Sunday-level of service on Labor Day. There will be no MetroExpress or MetroRail shuttle service Monday. Pickup service will be available.

Here are the list of alternative services: