A fire in east Austin is under control after a propane tank exploded in east Austin Friday, July 22, 2022. Photo: Austin Fire Department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire in east Austin is under control after a propane tank exploded nearby Friday afternoon, the Austin Fire Department said.

It appears the fire happened in a homeless camp behind Kreig Fields shortly after 4:30 p.m. Austin Fire Info tweeted photos of the fire at 4:51 p.m.

No injuries were reported, the Austin Fire Department said, but called it a “huge hazard.”