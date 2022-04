AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department says the interior of a home was saved by firefighters after an electrical fire in the home’s attic.

A home’s attic was burned in an electrical fire Saturday in south Austin (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

The fire happened at the 9300 block of Doliver Drive which is in south Austin. No injuries were reported, according to a tweet from AFD.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. No additional information was available.