No injuries after crash involving Austin police car at Burnet, Highway 183 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No injuries were reported after a crash involving an Austin Police officer Friday evening.

The crash involved an Austin Police Department car and another vehicle. It happened on Burnet Road near the Highway 183 overpass.

Video from a TxDOT camera of the area showed a police unit on its side.



Austin Police said it was not a hit-and-run, and the other driver involved stayed on the scene until it was cleared.