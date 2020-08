AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas-Austin says a multiple shots fired alert that went out across social media platforms on Thursday morning was a false message.

A false message just went out to campus. Disregard. There is no active incident or threat to campus. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) August 6, 2020

The original message stated multiple shots were fired at the university’s student union building. However, there is no incident of that nature on the UT campus, according to UTPD.

UT says it is doing internal messaging testing, and it accidentally sent out an alert that went out on both desktops and social media.