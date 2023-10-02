AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the Austin Police Department said no arrests were made in a southeast Austin homicide that occurred last week, and the victim was also identified, according to a APD news release.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Sept. 26, 911 dispatch received several calls about a man who was shot in the parking lot at 2319 Greenfield Parkway, according to police. Officers arrived on the scene and found Keith Bedford, 40, with gunshot wounds, the release said. He died on the scene.

As of Monday, police said no arrests were made, and the investigation was still active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact APD at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This is being investigated as Austin’s 46th homicide of 2023, according to police.