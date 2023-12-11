AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Barbz are buzzing Monday morning over an announcement that Nicki Minaj will make a tour stop in Austin next year.

The rapper, who just released her “Pink Friday 2” album, will perform at the Moody Center in downtown Austin on May 12. She posted a message to her fans on Instagram about how excited she is to see them, adding, “It’s time for the #GagCity TOUR.”

Ahead of the new album’s release, Minaj’s loyal fans, called the Barbz, drew a lot of attention when they started creating “Gag City,” which is a pink AI cityscape inspired by the album’s cover.

The Moody Center posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that the concert ticket presale for Minaj’s show will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. Fans can use the code “ROSEDALE.” The tickets then officially go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.

The new album just dropped on Friday, which was the 10-time Grammy nominee’s 41st birthday. It’s her first full-length release since 2018. The 22-track release has a number of features, including contributions from Drake, Lil Wayne and Lil Uzi Vert.

The original “Pink Friday” album came out 13 years ago.