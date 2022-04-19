AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether people choose to believe it or not, Austin currently sits atop at least one list of the best places in America for dating.

Sperling’s Best Places, a data analysis website, recently ranked Austin as its number one city in the entire country for dating due to its young population, its online dating scene and its amount of dating venues. This finding caused an explosion of reactions on social media, with many questioning how true this claim could be.

