AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether people choose to believe it or not, Austin currently sits atop at least one list of the best places in America for dating.
Sperling’s Best Places, a data analysis website, recently ranked Austin as its number one city in the entire country for dating due to its young population, its online dating scene and its amount of dating venues. This finding caused an explosion of reactions on social media, with many questioning how true this claim could be.
Other stories that generated a lot of buzz online included the following:
- Lake Waco stands apart from other Central Texas reservoirs as the only one to successfully get rid of its Zebra mussel population. KXAN learned the lake earned this distinction in 2021 after a five-year study of the waters following an infestation that began the same year.
- Actor Matthew McConaughey serenaded a crowd who gathered Tuesday to witness the official opening of the Moody Center, a new 15,000-seat entertainment venue in central Austin.
- Travelers no longer have to wear masks at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after a federal judge’s decision in Florida led to a reversal of the federal mask mandate for public transportation.
- After a crowd surge killed 10 people last year at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, a task force formed by Gov. Greg Abbott released a report offering suggestions about how to make large concerts safer for guests.
- All puppy adoption fees are waived at Austin Pets Alive! through Sunday, after the shelter received an influx of puppies in need of treatment for parvovirus.