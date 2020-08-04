Newlyweds move into new home, test positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Getting married and starting a life together is supposed to be an exciting time, but when COVID-19 is involved, it can be stressful.

“Moved into a house in June and now we have COVID in July,” said Chelsea Myers, who was recently married.

Newlyweds Holt and Chelsea Myers now find themselves in quarantine, like many people they didn’t expect to get the virus, but when Holt started feeling under the weather he decided to get tested.

“About 45 minutes later I got a text from Tarrytown Pharmacy where I got the test done and I was positive,” said Holt. “So, I am just sitting in a parking lot in my truck alone and I am thinking, ‘OK, what do I do now?'”

Holt Myers checking his temperature after testing positive with COVID-19. (Chelsea Myers photo)

His first phone call was to Chelsea, both decided to stay away from each other until she could get tested too.

“Until I get tested we need to be apart in case I don’t have it,” said Chelsea.

With her results coming back positive as well, the newlyweds went into quarantine.

Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, says spread between families and spouses is one of the most common way spread occurs.

“Spread can occur between spouses because they spend so much time together not only during the day, but at night they usually sleep together,” said Schaffner.

If you are able to have the infected person stay in a separate room, then do so. If not, try to social distance yourself as much as possible.

“If you know someone is positive, then wear masks if you are inside the house,” said Schaffner.

Also, make sure to disinfect surfaces as much as possible and wash your hands. Eating in separate rooms is also a good idea.

“And until the person gets out of isolation, no hugs and kisses. I am afraid you just have to blow the kiss,” said Schaffner.

Both Chelsea and Holt tested negative on Monday and look forward to getting back to a somewhat normal life.