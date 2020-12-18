Newly-elected Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly speaks after win

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since her runoff election win, we’re hearing from incoming District 6 Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly.

She beat out incumbent Jimmy Flannigan earlier this week.

Kelly says she is honored to be selected, and that she’s ready to represent the northwest Austin area.

“The first challenge I see is trying to overcome the narrative that my opponent expressed about me during the campaign,” she said. “I want everyone to know that I am very inclusive of people of all different backgrounds, and I want to make sure they are represented in the correct way.”

Kelly’s win changes the solidly progressive makeup of Austin City Council. She is the only council member to have an endorsement from the Travis County Republican Party.

Kelly’s inauguration will be Jan. 6.