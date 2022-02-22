Newborns across Austin will have a birthday that’s easy to remember

Aurora on left and Brinkli on right. Aurora was born at 1:15 p.m. – she weighs 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Brinkli was born at 1:18 p.m. – she weighs 5 pounds, 13 ounces. (Photo: St. David’s Medical Center)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday marks a special day now being called “Twosday,” especially to parents across Austin who welcomed their new babies, with one family welcoming two.

Tuesday, 2/22/22, is a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forwards as it does backwards. Some numerologists say this date is a lucky day.

That couldn’t be more true for parents Amanda and Cory Sorrells, who gave birth to two baby girls on this unique day. Aurora and Brinkli were born minutes apart at St. David’s Medical Center by C-section. The mother and twins are all healthy. Their older sister Zoey is excited to be a big sister.

Aurora on left and Brinkli on right. Aurora was born at 1:15 p.m. – she weighs 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Brinkli was born at 1:18 p.m. – she weighs 5 pounds, 13 ounces. (Photo: St. David’s Medical Center)

“My wife being the stronger, more stubborn person, she had to land on 2/22 with two babies on a Tuesday,” the father told KXAN. “That’s a storybook ending right there in itself.”

His lucky number has not changed since the birth of his babies; he told us he was born on the 22nd of November. It’s always been 22.

Other parents across Austin also gave birth to babies at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Lakeway.

Sloane born at 4:52 a.m. on 2/22/22 (Photo: Baylor Scott & White Health)

Aya Grace and mother Francesca, born at 10:47 a.m. on 2/22/22. (Photo: Baylor Scott & White Health)

Stephen and Jenna gave birth to Sloane on this special day at 4:52 a.m. She weighs 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Aya Grace was born at 10:47 a.m. to parents Tony and Francesca. She weighs 7 pounds, 1 ounce.