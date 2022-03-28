AUSTIN (KXAN) — You’ll soon be able to see a miniature train chugging through Austin’s iconic Zilker Park once again, just not yet.

The new train, dubbed the Zilker Eagle, is undergoing a crucial last step before opening to the public: safety testing. That testing has been going on for at least a couple weeks now, according to updates about the train on Instagram.

The new train operators, the Austin Parks Foundation, said in a statement to KXAN, “there are still several steps that need to be taken before the grand opening including additional test runs and inspections.”

According to the foundation’s website, testing is expected to last through the spring, possibly into April. An official opening date should be announced “soon,” the foundation said.

What happened to the Zilker Zephyr?

The Zilker Zephyr, the train before the Zilker Eagle, shut down in May 2019 due to erosion along the river caused by heavy rain.

The former operators of the Zephyr helped to make repairs, but they couldn’t reach an agreement on a new contract with the city. So, the Austin Parks Foundation took over.

The old operators removed the Zephyr’s old tracks in August 2020. That train had been running since the late ’90s.

Zilker Zephyr train tracks were removed Aug. 13, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

The community helped name the new train in the fall of 2020 by voting on seven final suggestions. The vote landed on Zilker Eagle, which pays homage to the very first train that ran through the park starting in 1961.

You can track updates on the Zilker Eagle on Instagram.