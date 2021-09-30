New YETI ad blasts Elon Musk and billionaire space race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Go outside. That’s the message behind YETI’s new billboard sending rockets full of shade at billionaire Elon Musk.

The Austin-based company posted a bright new billboard outside its downtown Austin storefront. The message sends waves reading — “See Space. Save Billions.” The ad shows a tent along a mountainside, while under the night sky. The company told Insider it was inspired by the billionaire space race.

The world has been watching as Space X’s Elon Musk, Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos, and Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson battle to be the first to soar in space exploration. Instead of trying to travel to the universe, the cooler-maker says — just go outside, it’s cheaper.

“With SpaceX and Tesla and everyone trying to get to Mars out of Texas it seems, we love the outdoors, and there’s a lot of space out there,” Paulie Dery, Yeti’s vice president of marketing, told Insider. “There’s a big chunk of the world on this planet, and we think it’s pretty special and it doesn’t cost you billions.”

YETI posted a bright new billboard outside its downtown Austin storefront. The message sends waves reading — “See Space. Save Billions.” (KXAN Photo/Ricky Garcia)

The Lone Star State has played a big role in the country’s space exploration. In a recent report, KXAN learned at the heart of seeing what’s actually out there isn’t necessarily curiosity — it’s cash.

Elon Musk moved much of his SpaceX operation to South Texas, Jeff Bezos has Blue Origin in Van Horn near El Paso and a bunch of space tech startups with a combined venture capital total of $6 billion are fueling more growth.

YETI has used a playful marketing approach before. Past billboards have featured actor Matthew McConaughey and jokes about Californians.