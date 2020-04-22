New website tells you where to go for to-go cocktails in your area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every day is a long one during stay-at-home orders and not being able to go to your favorite watering hole, and sometimes you just need to unwind with a drink — but what if you aren’t sure what places are open to get to-go beverages?

Well, Austin-based beverage data company yDrink has a solution for you.

They created a website called TexasNeedsADrink.com, and it’s simple to use. All you do is enter a zip code, and it populates a map of all the places in and around the zip code that offer cocktails and other adult drinks to-go.

You can set filters up, like what kind of liquor you’d like to enjoy or how big of a radius you want to search in, and restaurants that match the criteria will pop up.

A screenshot of the website TexasNeedsADrink.com, where a zip code search yields all the restaurants that are selling cocktails to-go.

“One of the small joys in our lives is sharing a drink over a great meal at a restaurant or pub. Current restrictions mean we can’t do that,” said Yoed Anise, yDrink president.

“We’re all trying to do our part in the current pandemic. We wanted to share with the people of Texas that you can still enjoy a drink from your favorite restaurant, pub, or bar,” Anise said.

In the website’s FAQ section, yDrink explains how they’re able to do this. Since they are in constant contact with distributors, they know what kind of alcohol is being sold at different establishments and this is how they can share the data.

“To borrow from a great cartoon, knowing is half the battle,” Anise said.